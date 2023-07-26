HamberMenu
Undue importance being given to leaders coming from outside, says Visakhapatnam South MLA

‘Chief Minister and YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy announced that I will be the party candidate in the constituency in the Assembly elections’

July 26, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday said that undue importance is being given to those leaders who have come from outside. He said that those leaders have been trying to malign him, since he is a confirmed YSR Congress Party candidate from his constituency for the coming Assembly elections.

He was speaking to the media, over the posters which surfaced against him in South Constituency on July 26.

Mr Ganesh Kumar said that already Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy have announced that he is the party candidate from South constituency a number of times. Unable to digest the fact, a few leaders, from the opposition as well as the YSRCP are trying to defame me through such acts, he said.

The MLA also said that in the recent times, leaders from other places have come into the party and undue importance is given to them.

“By winning in the 2024 elections from YSRCP, I would like to give a fitting reply to all those persons,” he said.

