Underwater Tunnel Exhibition draws huge crowds in Vissakhapatnam

January 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Wish to watch species of fish, both from marine and freshwater environment, from close quarters in a glass tunnel fish aquarium.

Try it out at the Underwater Tunnel Aqua Exhibition, which opened at the ground, behind the Police Mess on the Beach Road, recently. The expo, which camped in time for the Sankranti holidays, is drawing huge crowds.

Visitors were seen taking selfies with the fish swimming behind them. Electric eels, Star fish and honeymoon fish attracted them. The shoals was another major attraction.

The underwater tunnel is akin to the one in Singapore. While the Fish Tunnel Aquarium in Singapore is a fixed one, the tunnel aquarium, presently in Vizag, can be moved to different places. The tunnel aquarium, built indigenously at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore, is over 200-foot-long. It can be broken down into eight pieces and carried on eight lorry trailers.

“We have displayed about 500 varieties of fish in the underwater tunnel. Many of these species were procured from Singapore and Malaysia apart from Kerala, where large-scale breeding is done. An additional 44 aquariums have been put up outside the tunnel. An additional 500 varieties are on display in these aquariums,” says Raja Reddy, proprietor of the Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition.

There are also imported amusement rides to attract children. “We expect that the tunnel aquarium would attract at least 25,000 visitors, a day. There are also handloom stalls at the expo,” he added.