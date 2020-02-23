Underground drainage for entire city being planned

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 February 2020 07:57 IST

This will prevent flowing of untreated water into the sea, says VMRDA chief

The State Government will take steps to extend the underground drainage network to the entire city to improve sewage management and prevent flowing of untreated water into the sea, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was speaking at a workshop on solid waste management organised by the GVMC, Bharati Teertha Trust, National Research Development Corporation, Andhra University and UNDP-GoI (USAID) project at GVMC.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao thanked foreign organisations cooperating with the local bodies in management of solid waste.

National Research Development Corporation CMD H. Purushottam explained how plastic can be recycled and made into tiles and other useful items. Prakasam Tata of Bharati Teertha Trust presented a vehicle to Appala Reddy of India Youth for Society for campaigning against single-use plastic.

Secretary of R.K. Mission Ashrama Swami Atmavidananda lauded sanitation workers for toiling through the night to keep the city clean.

Ruth Abbey (U.S.) and Paul Martenson (Sweden) of Bharati Teertha Trust made presentations on ‘zero waste management and opportunities.’