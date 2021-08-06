Under-19 cricket selection trials on August 14, 15

The Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) will organise the selection trials for the district Under -19 team on August 14 and 15.

Those born on or after January 1, 2002, can register their names at the VDCA office, located in the first floor of ACA –VDCA Stadium, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with the date of birth certificate on or after August 12.

Candidates who have appeared for the under-16 selections during February and were not selected need not apply.

Candidates, who have appeared for under -19 probable selections on July 31 and August 1, also need not register their names.