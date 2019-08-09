‘Unbox Tinkering’ concludes

The four-day Teacher Training Workshop for Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) teachers, conducted by NITI Aayog with the support of IBM, at the Srikrishnapuram AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) School and Junior College at Chinagadhili, concluded here on Thursday.

As many as 41 ATL teachers from the State, mostly representing APSWREIS and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools, participated in the workshop christened ‘Unbox Tinkering’.

The ATL Labs were being set up in schools across the country by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, with the objective of fostering curiosity, imagination and innovation in the young minds, APSWREIS School and Junior College principal K. Koteswara Rao told the media.

The AIM has selected 8,878 schools for setting up ATL Labs in the country. Of these, over 400 are in the State. The workshops equip with the required skills such as ‘design thinking, ‘ideation’, IoT, rapid prototyping and 3D printing to enable teachers to impart knowledge to students at the ATL Labs.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said that the ATL Lab at their school helped nurture the spirit of innovation among students during the last few years. The students, under the guidance of the ATL Lab in-charge, found solutions for safe storage of paddy during unexpected rains, use of sensors to prevent overflowing of water from overhead tanks and traffic regulation at major cross roads.

Hands-on experience

The participants said the workshop gave them hands-on experience on use of the latest technologies. Earlier, the teachers explained their models to the guests. ATL in-charge of the host school, G. Sudhakar and District Coordinator of Social Welfare Schools RDV Chandrasekhar were present.