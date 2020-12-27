Unauthorised flex boards pose problems to motorists

Harish Gilai

27 December 2020 00:59 IST

Political leaders should ask their followers to shun the practice, says official

Unauthorised hoardings and flex boards, mushrooming at many areas here in the city, are posing a threat to commuters. Many people are placing flex boards and hoardings without prior permission from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Most of these boards, including political flex boards, which are being placed beside roads, on medians and on such spots, blocking the view on roads and might cause accidents.

In September 2019, a young software employee was run over by a truck after a hoarding fell on her in Chennai. After the incident, many corporations, including the GVMC, have started to take strict action against such violations. However, in the recent past, culture of placing cut-outs and hoardings/flex boards has increased.

Advertising

Advertising

People are just erecting the flex boards to the electric poles on the medians. There are occasions, sometimes due to high gale or rains, these flex boards fall on roads. There are many occasions when workers have arranged banners and flex boards on medians of NH-16 at critical junctions, just to draw attention of party heads while they drive to the city from the airport.

Many citizens complain that hanging such flex boards on medians causes difficulty to motorists while taking a U-turn. “Sometimes these flex boards are seen falling on the roads. What if these fall and hit a motorist?,” questioned P. Jayaraj, a student.

According to GVMC officials, arranging such banners, cut-outs, flex boards and hoardings illegally top the chart in encroachments. A number of such encroachments are being removed by the Town Planning Department on a daily basis.

“Despite warning a number of times, some commit violations. However, the GVMC removes them instantly. The civic body can give permission if someone wants to put such flex boards but only at specific places for a specific time. Political leaders should also request their followers and party workers to not to place such boards which could lead to untoward incidents,” said a senior GVMC official.