VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 02 April 2019 00:59 IST
Comments
Unaccounted cash seized
Updated: 02 April 2019 00:59 IST
In over 10 different operations in Vizag rural, unaccounted cash worth over ₹15 lakh and 28 kg dry ganja was seized by Vizag Rural police on Monday.
The biggest catch among them was ₹4.7 lakh that was seized by the police near Golugonda. The police also registered a total of 17 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct. The police said that till the investigation is completed, the seized cash will be in their custody.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...