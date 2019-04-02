Unaccounted cash seized

In over 10 different operations in Vizag rural, unaccounted cash worth over ₹15 lakh and 28 kg dry ganja was seized by Vizag Rural police on Monday.

The biggest catch among them was ₹4.7 lakh that was seized by the police near Golugonda. The police also registered a total of 17 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct. The police said that till the investigation is completed, the seized cash will be in their custody.