Unaccounted cash seized

In over 10 different operations in Vizag rural, unaccounted cash worth over ₹15 lakh and 28 kg dry ganja was seized by Vizag Rural police on Monday.
The biggest catch among them was ₹4.7 lakh that was seized by the police near Golugonda. The police also registered a total of 17 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct. The police said that till the investigation is completed, the seized cash will be in their custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.