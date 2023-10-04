Unable to repay loan, youth ends life in Visakhapatnam

October 04, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 28-year-old man ended his life in his house on the Kotha Road under One Town police station limits late on Tuesday night.

One Town police station Inspector Ch. Revathamma said that the deceased had been identified as P. Pradeep. He had set up a mobile phone shop by taking a loan of ₹15 lakh. He was unable to repay the loans, which is suspected to be the reason for Pradeep resorting to extreme step, said the Inspector.

One Town police have registered a case.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.