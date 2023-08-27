Uma Gandhi from Visakhapatnam selected as best teacher at national level

August 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

M. Uma Gandhi, an SGT (secondary grade teacher) in the GVMC School at Sivajipalem in the city, has done Visakhapatnam proud by getting selected as the ‘best teacher’ by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). She will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on September 5.

Her passion for teaching comes as no surprise as her father Murahararao Ramakesava Rao was a teacher, and her brothers had also taken to the teaching profession.

Ms. Uma had done her B.A. and M.A. (Telugu), B. Ed and M. Ed from Andhra University, and M. Phil and Ph. D. from Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) in Guntur.

ADVERTISEMENT

She began her career as a teacher nearly two-and-a-half decades ago in Vizianagaram district. A couple of years later, she shifted to the city as her husband Pakki Ramesh is employed as a technician in the King George Hospital (KGH). Her passion for teaching does not end with just teaching students what is there in the books. She constantly strives to sustain the interest of children in their studies though songs, dance and also by applying the techniques, which she had learnt during her training at Sri Sri Ravi Sankar’s Art of Living in Bengaluru in the past.

A multi-faceted personality, Ms. Uma has written books for children during the last 10 years. She involved her students in her programmes, which were broadcast through All India Radio (AIR). She also translated some books into the Telugu from English.

She underwent training offered by the Ministry of Culture to educate the younger generation on the biographies of our freedom fighters. She prepared 36 chapters to promote human values in children.

She participated in ‘kavi sammelans’ at the 4th World Telugu Conference.

As a State Resource Person, she has participated in the teacher training modules: ‘Ananda Lahari’ and ‘Ananda Vedika’.

She has won several awards at the district and State levels between 2013 and 2019. These include: the best HM award in 2013, best teacher award by GVMC in 2014 and 2015, district best teacher award in 2016, the State-level ‘Bala Sahiti’ award in 2017 and the ‘Best Teacher Award’ at the State-level in 2019. She won the Swachh Puraskar from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in 2022 for spreading awareness on the concept of cleanliness among the public through her songs.

Ms. Uma’s ambition is to be recognised as one among the prominent writers, to promote spiritual thinking, meditation and yoga.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.