ULB polls: State moves HC against SEC order

Vijayawada

02 March 2021 08:52 IST

‘Not assigning election duty to ward volunteers is an instance of excess’

The State government filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the orders given by the State Election Commission (SEC) that the ward volunteers should not be assigned any duty pertaining to municipal elections and that they must deposit their cellphones to ensure a free and fair poll.

Advocate General S. Sriram argued that the order was a ‘continuing instance of egregious excesses of the SEC’.

He maintained that the volunteers were integral to the disbursement of pensions and without cellphones, they could not upload the details.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu adjourned the matter to March 2. In a separate hearing, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the resumption of elections to urban local bodies from the stage where it was postponed last year.