Ukraine crisis may not pose a threat to growth of Indian economy: expert

‘Pandemic threat has brought new opportunities’

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (Kolkata) MSME Studies Centre Head K. Rangarajan said that the present crisis between Russia and Ukraine would have an impact on the global economy including India, but this may not pose a serious threat to the growth of the Indian economy, which was on the path of the progress.

He was delivering a talk on “Post-pandemic International business landscape - Challenges and Opportunities” during a webinar organised by GITAM Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants. Prof. Rangarajan said that the COVID-19 threat has brought new opportunities. He observed that drastic changes occurring in the global and digital value chains during the global crisis were caused by COVID-19. GITAM Institute of Management Dean & Director Amith Bhadra also spoke.