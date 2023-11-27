Ukkunagaram Children’s Festival to be organised on December 1 and 2

November 27, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Ukkunagaram Children’s Festival to be held on December 1 and 2 is drawing good response. A total of 74 events will be organised, as part of the festival, for which 1,400 students have already registered their names.

Managements of educational institutes, who wish to send their students, can contact the festival secretary K. Suseela on her mobile no. 8309812422. Visitors can see the art works to be displayed and the academic presentations to be given by the students at the exhibition.