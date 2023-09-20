‘Ukku Satyagraham’ is based on the 900-day agitation for VSP, says filmmaker

September 20, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The film ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ has been set in the backdrop of the 900-day-old strike by workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for saving the plant from privatisation, and the sacrifices made by the people for establishment of the plant in Visakhapatnam several decades ago.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, film’s hero, director and producer Satya Reddy said that this was the last film of popular balladeer Gaddar, who had played a key role in the film. Gaddar had penned three songs and Suddala Ashok Teja had written two songs for the film. The film would be released in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. He said that a pre-release event would be held at RK Beach in the city in the near future.

Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leaders Ayodhya Ram and D. Adinarayana appreciated the film team for making a film on the 90-day-old struggle by the workers.

Vizag artiste Jhansi (Pulsar bike Jhansi) said that she was honoured to share the screen with balladeer Gaddar.

Actors Prasanna Kumar and Ramesh, who played key roles in the film were present.