HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ukku Satyagraham’ is based on the 900-day agitation for VSP, says filmmaker

September 20, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The film ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ has been set in the backdrop of the 900-day-old strike by workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for saving the plant from privatisation, and the sacrifices made by the people for establishment of the plant in Visakhapatnam several decades ago.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, film’s hero, director and producer Satya Reddy said that this was the last film of popular balladeer Gaddar, who had played a key role in the film. Gaddar had penned three songs and Suddala Ashok Teja had written two songs for the film. The film would be released in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. He said that a pre-release event would be held at RK Beach in the city in the near future.

Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leaders Ayodhya Ram and D. Adinarayana appreciated the film team for making a film on the 90-day-old struggle by the workers.

Vizag artiste Jhansi (Pulsar bike Jhansi) said that she was honoured to share the screen with balladeer Gaddar.

Actors Prasanna Kumar and Ramesh, who played key roles in the film were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.