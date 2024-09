Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders decided to conduct Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha on October 2 at the protest site at Kurmannapalem here, according Ch. Narasinga Rao of CPI (M). The programme will be held from 9 am to 6 p.m. The protesters will also form a human chain as part of the deeksha on the day, he added. He appealed to the elected representatives and the governments to save the plant.

