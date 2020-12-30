U.K. returnees not tested positive so far, says Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 December 2020 00:58 IST

‘All steps taken to prevent spread of new strain’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that the administration is taking all measures in the wake of possible spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

He said that none of the United Kingdom (U.K) returnees had tested positive till date and the test results of some of the patients are awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Vinay Chand said that between November 28 and December 25, as many as 216 persons had arrived to Visakhapatnam district from the U.K.

Among them, 209 were identified and COVID-19 tests were conducted. Seven persons had gone out of the district, he said.

“Out of the 209 U.K returnees, who got tested, we received the results of 192 persons. All of them had tested negative,” he said. The Collector also said that the Health Department had also conducted tests to 580 more persons, who are in contact with the U.K returnees. Out of the 580 tests, results of 390 are out and all had tested negative, he said.

“If any one tests COVID-19 positive, their sample will be again collected and further sent for tests to labs in Hyderabad and Pune,” he added.

41 new cases

The district reported 41 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,620, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday. The toll stands at 522 as no death was reported during the period.

Similarly, 43 persons had completely recovered in the past one day, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases and recoveries stands at 251 and 58,847 respectively.