ADVERTISEMENT

UK offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar makes a port of call at Visakhapatnam

April 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 17 crew of the ship visit NGO Campus Challenge facility in Kotha Kopperla in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district

The Hindu Bureau

British Navy warship HMS Tamar | Photo Credit: -

Visakhapatnam

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, made a port of call in Visakhapatnam.

The 17 crew of the ship visited NGO Campus Challenge facility in Kotha Kopperla in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The sailors interacted with children and youth with disabilities, played cricket, basketball with them, planted saplings and painted the dormitories.

The HMS Tamar is one of two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the UK’s Integrated Review. The ship’s ongoing visit to India is an opportunity to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort, and underlines the UK’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen said, “HMS Tamar’s visit to Visakhapatnam is further evidence of the importance we attach to our defence and security relationship with India. The Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity of the world. It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US