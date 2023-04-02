HamberMenu
UK offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar makes a port of call at Visakhapatnam

The 17 crew of the ship visit NGO Campus Challenge facility in Kotha Kopperla in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district

April 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
British Navy warship HMS Tamar

British Navy warship HMS Tamar | Photo Credit: -

Visakhapatnam

The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, made a port of call in Visakhapatnam.

The 17 crew of the ship visited NGO Campus Challenge facility in Kotha Kopperla in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The sailors interacted with children and youth with disabilities, played cricket, basketball with them, planted saplings and painted the dormitories.

The HMS Tamar is one of two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the UK’s Integrated Review. The ship’s ongoing visit to India is an opportunity to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort, and underlines the UK’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen said, “HMS Tamar’s visit to Visakhapatnam is further evidence of the importance we attach to our defence and security relationship with India. The Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity of the world. It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values.”

