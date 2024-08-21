GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGD supervisor dies in manhole at Pendurthi in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 21, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Underground Drainage Project (UGD) supervisor died in a manhole on the BRTS Road at Krishnarayapuram under Pendurthi police station limits on August 21 (Wednesday).

As per the Pendurthi police, A. Jakri, 25, hailing from Yanam, was working as a supervisor of a UGD project that was outsourced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Police said that Jakri entered the manhole immediately after opening it and died of asphyxiation. Usually, the workers wait for some time after opening manholes to allow the release of the poisonous gases.

The police and the residents took Jakri out of the manhole and he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

The Pendurthi police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.