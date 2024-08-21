UGD supervisor dies in manhole at Pendurthi in Andhra Pradesh

An Underground Drainage Project (UGD) supervisor died in a manhole on the BRTS Road at Krishnarayapuram under Pendurthi police station limits on August 21 (Wednesday).

As per the Pendurthi police, A. Jakri, 25, hailing from Yanam, was working as a supervisor of a UGD project that was outsourced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Police said that Jakri entered the manhole immediately after opening it and died of asphyxiation. Usually, the workers wait for some time after opening manholes to allow the release of the poisonous gases.

The police and the residents took Jakri out of the manhole and he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

The Pendurthi police have registered a case.