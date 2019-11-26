UGD network works resume after govt. gives green signal

Work pertaining to a major project comprising fresh underground drainage networks has been resumed in Pendurthi and Malkapuram and Gajuwaka areas, with the ultimate objective of supplying treated water to industries.

The project, being taken up in two packages, costs ₹942 crore.

The project was among those that had been put on hold by the YSRCP government after it assumed power as its cost crossed ₹10 crore and also fell short of the benchmarks fixed, either completion of 25 % of the work of expenditure crossing 25 %.

Two packages

However, work has been resumed now with the government giving its nod for the work under the Greater Visakha Smart City Corporation Limited.

“Work on the two packages has been taken up since the government accorded top priority to liquid waste treatment and it is a green initiative. With the water proposed to be sold to the industry after tertiary treatment, it’s doubly advantageous getting the green signal from the government,” Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu. It’s a fortnight since the work has been resumed.

In the first package costing ₹412 crore, Sujatanagar and Pendurti areas will be brought under underground drainage network and linked to the Narava filtration plant. After tertiary treatment, 46 MLD of water is proposed to be supplied to the industry.

In the second package taken up at a cost of ₹532 crore, Malkapuram and Gajuwaka areas will be provided with an underground drainage network and 33 MLD water will be provided to industries after tertiary treatment. A total of 60,000 households will be brought under the UGD network in the two packages covering several wards. Tata Projects is the executing agency for both the packages.

Raising funds

The Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) is the management consultant for the project and it will help GVMC raise the necessary finances to foot its share of cost. It will realise bills from industries for the water supplied. In the first package, the GVMC has to foot ₹150 crore and raise ₹260 crore through banks. In the second one, the civic body has to foot ₹350 crore and raise ₹180 crore through banks.