Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Ugadi was celebrated by people on a grand scale in the city on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the Ugadi was celebrated in a traditional manner without violating the Model Code of Conduct by the district administration as well as others including politicians.

Dr. Mallikarjuna, who attended the Ugadi celebrations held at VMRDA Children’s Arena as the chief guest on Tuesday, greeted people. He urged people to celebrate New Year on December 31 but not to forget the importance of Ugadi and its tradition as this is the true New Year festival of Telugu people. He said that people should value and protect traditions and customs for the next generation.

The Collector asked the voters to exercise their right to vote. As the voter turnout is generally lower in urban areas when compared to rural areas, people in the city are advised to come out and ensure that the voter turnout is 75 to 80% in urban areas.

On the occasion, priest Rompicharla Singaracharyulu conducted panchanga sravanam. He said that Govinda Narayana Yuga, which is one of the 12 Yugas, is currently going on. He said that people cherish a peaceful life in the present year.

K. Anantha Venkata Varaha Krishnamachayalu, B. Buchamma, V. Narasimhacharyulu, Kodamanchili Srinivasa Sharma, Vadapalli Gopalacharyulu and Kota Panchmukhi Sharma were presented the Ugadi Puraskar. Each awardee was honourred with a prize money of ₹10,116 in the form of a cheque.

