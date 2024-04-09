GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in Visakhapatnam

District Collector urges people to protect traditions and customs

April 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna (centre), flanked by GVMC Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, taking part in the Ugadi celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna (centre), flanked by GVMC Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, taking part in the Ugadi celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The Ugadi was celebrated by people on a grand scale in the city on Tuesday. Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the Ugadi was celebrated in a traditional manner without violating the Model Code of Conduct by the district administration as well as others including politicians.

Dr. Mallikarjuna, who attended the Ugadi celebrations held at VMRDA Children’s Arena as the chief guest on Tuesday, greeted people. He urged people to celebrate New Year on December 31 but not to forget the importance of Ugadi and its tradition as this is the true New Year festival of Telugu people. He said that people should value and protect traditions and customs for the next generation.

The Collector asked the voters to exercise their right to vote. As the voter turnout is generally lower in urban areas when compared to rural areas, people in the city are advised to come out and ensure that the voter turnout is 75 to 80% in urban areas.

On the occasion, priest Rompicharla Singaracharyulu conducted panchanga sravanam. He said that Govinda Narayana Yuga, which is one of the 12 Yugas, is currently going on. He said that people cherish a peaceful life in the present year.

K. Anantha Venkata Varaha Krishnamachayalu, B. Buchamma, V. Narasimhacharyulu, Kodamanchili Srinivasa Sharma, Vadapalli Gopalacharyulu and Kota Panchmukhi Sharma were presented the Ugadi Puraskar. Each awardee was honourred with a prize money of ₹10,116 in the form of a cheque.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.