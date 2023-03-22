Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in Visakhapatnam

March 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vibrant colours and joyous energy flooded the streets of Visakhapatnam as families emerged in their traditional attires to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. The festival, celebrated by people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with great fervour and enthusiasm, marks the beginning of a new year and falls on the first day of Chaitra month.

The day commenced with people rising early in the morning to take bath and don new clothes, followed by a visit to temples, seeking divine blessings for the upcoming year. Devotees were seen making a beeline for temples, as families along with children dressed in colourful new clothes made their way to offer prayers to God. And purohits (priests) were seen reading and distributing the Telugu panchangam (almanac) to the devotees.

Homes decorated with mango leaves and colourful rangolis added to the festive mood. The Ugadi celebration is incomplete without the preparation of Ugadi pachadi, a medley of six flavours. It is a mixture of flavours such as sweet, spice, bitter, sour, pungent and salt, symbolising the several emotions one encounter in life.

The atmosphere in the city was electric with excitement as friends and families gathered to celebrate the festival. The sounds of laughter and merriment filled the air as they made their way towards the beaches and bustling shopping malls, eager to indulge in the festivities. And the hustle and bustle witnessed in the marketplace in the days leading up to the festival were a source of immense joy for the shopkeepers too as the sight of customers trickling in after a prolonged lull caused by the pandemic was a welcome respite.

The people of the city celebrated Ugadi with great joy and excitement, which not only marked new beginnings but also brought people together and strengthened bonds, thus celebrating life, and looking forward to a promising future.