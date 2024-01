Uday Express to be extended to Guntur from Jan. 13

January 11, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express is being extended up to Guntur station by East Coast Railway (ECoR) from January 13

Train no. 22701: Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.20 a.m. and reach Vijayawada at 11:25 a.m. and leave at 11.35 a.m. to reach Guntur at 1 p.m.

In the return direction, Guntur-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express (22702) will start from Guntur at 4 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 5.05 p.m. and depart at 5.15 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 10.20 p.m. It will leave after a two-minute halt to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10.55 p.m.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru and Vijayawada.

