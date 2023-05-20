UCO Bank’s branch inaugurated at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam

May 20, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated May 21, 2023 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

UCO Bank Managing Director and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad inaugurated a new branch at MVP Colony here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad said that the bank is in the process of opening new branches, and the plan is to expand further. Interacting with reporters, Mr. Prasad said that the bank was consistently earning profits for the last six to seven quarters. It posted the highest ever profit in the history of UCO bank of ₹1,862 crore for FY 22-23 and bank business rose to ₹4,10,961.19 crore with a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.51%. The CEO said that the focus of the bank was on Retail Agriculture and MSME (RAM). “Home loans, car loans, professional loans, and loans to MSMEs would be our prime focus, Our home loan interest rate starts with 8.45% and is one of the lowest in the industry,” he said. Replying to queries, he said currently they have 86 branches and are planning further expansion in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Zonal Manager and DGM N. Srikanth, MVP Colony Branch Manager N. Devi and others were present.