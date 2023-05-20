HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UCO Bank’s branch inaugurated at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam

May 20, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated May 21, 2023 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

UCO Bank Managing Director and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad inaugurated a new branch at MVP Colony here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad said that the bank is in the process of opening new branches, and the plan is to expand further. Interacting with reporters, Mr. Prasad said that the bank was consistently earning profits for the last six to seven quarters. It posted the highest ever profit in the history of UCO bank of ₹1,862 crore for FY 22-23 and bank business rose to ₹4,10,961.19 crore with a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.51%. The CEO said that the focus of the bank was on Retail Agriculture and MSME (RAM). “Home loans, car loans, professional loans, and loans to MSMEs would be our prime focus, Our home loan interest rate starts with 8.45% and is one of the lowest in the industry,” he said. Replying to queries, he said currently they have 86 branches and are planning further expansion in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Zonal Manager and DGM N. Srikanth, MVP Colony Branch Manager N. Devi and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.