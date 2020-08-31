Visakhapatnam

Uber launches auto service in city

Uber announced the launch of its auto service here on Monday. Uber is already offering a host of its services in the city including Uber Go, Premier and Intercity along with the recently launched Uber Connect for package deliver and Uber Rentals.

“We are thrilled to launch Uber Auto in Visakhapatnam, one of our most promising markets in the region,” says Subodh Sangwan, General Manager, East and South India, Uber.

During the lockdown, Uber had partnered with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to facilitate free rides to transport frontline workers and government officials on COVID-19-related duties through its UberMedic services.

