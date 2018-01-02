Tyagaraja aradhana fete from Jan. 5

The six-day Tyagaraja Aradhana Festival – 2018 will be held from January 5 at Kalabharathi auditorium here.

Renowned violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy will attend as chief guest at the inaugural function on Friday. A special recital of ‘Sree Rama Vaibhavam’, ‘Sapta Veena Sangamam’, among others will be presented.

Veena exponents M. Jogulamba, T. Padmini, and R. Madhuri Deviwill take part in the festival.

About 200 singers will be taking part in ‘nagara sankeertana’ on the second day of the festival.

About 315 concerts will be presented by over 590 participants during the festival that concludes on January 10.