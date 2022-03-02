Two youths killed in accident in Vizag

They rammed into an electric pole near Tenneti Park at high speed

Two youth, aged around 25, died in a road accident near Tenneti Park during the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred reportedly due to speeding. According to Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmanuel Raju, the youths Hemanth and Mohan Sai Pavan, were heading to Rushikonda from MVP Colony on a two-wheeler. At around 1 a.m. Hemanth, who was riding the vehicle, reportedly crashed into an electric pole near Tenneti Park. The impact of the crash was so severe that the pole was uprooted, the Inspector said. The police are yet to ascertain whether Hemanth was under the influence of alcohol. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The Arilova Police registered a case.