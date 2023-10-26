Two youths killed, another injured in accident on Telugu Thalli flyover in Vizag

October 26, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two youths, aged around 20 years, died while another sustained severe injuries in a road accident on the Telugu Thalli Flyover, here, in the wee hours of October 26 (Thursday). Police suspect over-speeding as the reason for the accident.

II Town police Inspector B. Tirumala Rao said that the accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. when the youths were heading towards Railway Station from Assilmetta.

Primary investigation revealed that three youths from Malkapuram area had gone to R.K Beach on a bike. They were returning home when the accident occurred. Police suspect the youths might have lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the road median and the flowerpots placed on the medians.

The youth who was driving the bike died on the spot. Police personnel shifted the other two youths to the King George Hospital (KGH). However, one of them was declared brought dead. Another youth sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment.

II Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao and other officials visited the accident spot on Thursday morning.

Blackspot

Fatal accidents were reported on Telugu Thalli flyover in July this year and December last year and the traffic police blame it on over-speeding.

ADCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the police were booking cases for over-speeding across the city. Cautionary boards informing the road users about blackspots have been installed. Rumblers have also been arranged on the road to check the speed of vehicles. Despite all these measures, some motorists resort to overspeeding.

The ADCP said many people use the flyover as a convenient route to reach the railway station. So, closure of flyover in the night may attract public resistance.

He said that around 130 drunk driving cases were booked on October 25 night and 220 more such cases were registered the previous night.