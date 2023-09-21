HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths held for ‘stealing’ two-wheelers in ASR district

The accused allegedly stolen 19 bikes in the last two years, say police

September 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) police on September 20 (Wednesday) arrested two persons, aged around 20 years, on the charges of stealing two-wheelers from various places across the State and selling them.

The accused have been identified as Vanthala Somaraju hailing from Vantlamamidi village in Chintapalli mandal of ASR district and Aketi Durga Prasad from Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district.

Investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in many cases of stealing motorcycles reported in the past two years. The accused had allegedly stolen 19 two-wheelers in two years from various locations including Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Vizianagaram. They allegedly supplied five stolen bikes to one Pangi Prakash from Annavaram Colony, two bikes to Nagendra from Pothurajugummalu village, and sold three bikes to unidentified buyers. The accused had hidden 15 stolen two-wheelers in the bushes near Kotagunnalu village with plans to sell them away through Gemmeli Sanyasirao from Kotagunnalu village, the police said.

According to ASR district Additional Superintendent of Police for Chintapalli division, K. Pratap Siva Kishore, the accused were apprehended by a police team during the investigation of a bike theft case registered on September 14 with the Koyyuru police.

Molleti Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Rajendrapalem village in Koyyuru, lodged a complaint that his motorcycle which was parked in front of his house was stolen on August 25.

Police SI Raja Rao, along with Circle Inspector K. Swamy Naidu, began the investigation.

On September 20, the investigation team found Somaraju and Durga Prasad riding two-wheelers without valid number plates at Doddavaram village. Seeing the police, they tried to flee, but were apprehended.

“The identification and recovery of all 19 stolen motorcycles have been done. The offenders have been sent to judicial remand,” Mr. Siva Kishore said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged people not to purchase vehicles without valid documents and records.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.