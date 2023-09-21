Two youths held for ‘stealing’ two-wheelers in ASR district

September 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) police on September 20 (Wednesday) arrested two persons, aged around 20 years, on the charges of stealing two-wheelers from various places across the State and selling them.

The accused have been identified as Vanthala Somaraju hailing from Vantlamamidi village in Chintapalli mandal of ASR district and Aketi Durga Prasad from Makavarapalem in Anakapalli district.

Investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in many cases of stealing motorcycles reported in the past two years. The accused had allegedly stolen 19 two-wheelers in two years from various locations including Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Vizianagaram. They allegedly supplied five stolen bikes to one Pangi Prakash from Annavaram Colony, two bikes to Nagendra from Pothurajugummalu village, and sold three bikes to unidentified buyers. The accused had hidden 15 stolen two-wheelers in the bushes near Kotagunnalu village with plans to sell them away through Gemmeli Sanyasirao from Kotagunnalu village, the police said.

According to ASR district Additional Superintendent of Police for Chintapalli division, K. Pratap Siva Kishore, the accused were apprehended by a police team during the investigation of a bike theft case registered on September 14 with the Koyyuru police.

Molleti Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Rajendrapalem village in Koyyuru, lodged a complaint that his motorcycle which was parked in front of his house was stolen on August 25.

Police SI Raja Rao, along with Circle Inspector K. Swamy Naidu, began the investigation.

On September 20, the investigation team found Somaraju and Durga Prasad riding two-wheelers without valid number plates at Doddavaram village. Seeing the police, they tried to flee, but were apprehended.

“The identification and recovery of all 19 stolen motorcycles have been done. The offenders have been sent to judicial remand,” Mr. Siva Kishore said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged people not to purchase vehicles without valid documents and records.