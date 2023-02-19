ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths go missing in sea near Appu Ghar in Visakhapatnam

February 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth reportedly went missing in the sea off Appu Ghar coast here on Sunday.

According to reports, around 15 persons of two families belonging to fishermen community went into the waters on a boat from Appu Ghar.

After going for some distance, two youth, Anil (23) and Praveen (21), who are said to be friends, had allegedly ventured into the waters for swimming. As per the police, the duo went missing due to high tide. Though the family members searched for them, there was no trace of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the duo, Anil is married.

The MVP police have registered a case and deployed swimmers to search for the missing youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US