Two youths go missing in sea near Appu Ghar in Visakhapatnam

February 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth reportedly went missing in the sea off Appu Ghar coast here on Sunday.

According to reports, around 15 persons of two families belonging to fishermen community went into the waters on a boat from Appu Ghar.

After going for some distance, two youth, Anil (23) and Praveen (21), who are said to be friends, had allegedly ventured into the waters for swimming. As per the police, the duo went missing due to high tide. Though the family members searched for them, there was no trace of them.

Among the duo, Anil is married.

The MVP police have registered a case and deployed swimmers to search for the missing youth.

