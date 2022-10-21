Two youths go missing in Gosthani river in Visakhapatnam district

Two youth had gone missing in Gosthani river in Kurupalli village under Padmanabham police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. According to police, five friends from Visakhapatnam had gone to the river and were allegedly playing in waters, when one of them had gone missing in the river. Another youth who attempted to save him had also gone missing. The age of the two missing youth is said to be 18 and 21 years. Despite search till late in the night, there was no trace of the youth. Padmanabham police have registered a case. Search operations will resume on Saturday morning.