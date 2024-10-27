GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two youths go missing at Revupolavaram Beach in Anakapalli district

Updated - October 27, 2024 10:43 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths reportedly went missing in the waters at Revupolavaram Beach under S.Rayavaram police station limits, in the district on Sunday.

As per the reports, a group of 12 friends went for a jolly trip to Revupolavaram Beach on Sunday evening. While they were playing in the waters, a strong tide reportedly pulled them in. While 10 others managed to return safely, two among them, both aged 18 years, had gone missing.

S Rayavaram police have launched a search operation for the missing youth.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:41 pm IST

