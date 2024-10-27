Two youths go missing at Revupolavaram Beach in Anakapalli district

Two youths reportedly went missing in the waters at Revupolavaram Beach under S.Rayavaram police station limits, in the district on Sunday.

As per the reports, a group of 12 friends went for a jolly trip to Revupolavaram Beach on Sunday evening. While they were playing in the waters, a strong tide reportedly pulled them in. While 10 others managed to return safely, two among them, both aged 18 years, had gone missing.

S Rayavaram police have launched a search operation for the missing youth.