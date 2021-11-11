Two youths die in accident

Two youths were killed in a road accident near PM Palem here in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as M. Dhanaraju (22) of Marikavalasa and K. Vinod Khanna (24) of Ganesh Nagar.

According to Inspector of Police, PM Palem Police Station, Ravi Kumar, the accident occurred when the duo were heading towards Panaroma Hills from Kommadi area at around 1.15 a.m. to attend a birthday function, on a two-wheeler.

The duo were allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle, suspected to be a speeding lorry. Both the youth died on the spot. Bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for autopsy.

It was learnt that Dhanaraju was an employee in an IT firm. According to the police, it appears to be a hit-and-run case and a case has been registered.