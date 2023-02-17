Two youths arrested for ‘outraging’ the modesty of woman in Visakhapatnam

February 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Harbour Sub-Division police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly creating ruckus on road and allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman at Rangireeju Veedhi here on February 15.

The arrested were identified as Veerraju and Sampath.

Addressing a press conference at One Town Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour Sub Division) Sirisha said that a couple along with their six-year-old daughter were heading to their house at Rangireeju Veedhi, when two youths drove their bike in a rash and negligent manner, frightening the girl. When the couple had questioned them about it, the youth spoke in an abusive manner. When the woman too questioned their arrogance, the youths passed derogatory remarks and had allegedly tore her dress. The victim’s brother had also rushed to the spot and pulled up the youth on their indecent behaviour. The accused had allegedly beaten him up.

Following a complaint from the victim woman, the One Town police registered a case and arrested the two youths on Friday.

The ACP said that there was no trace of ganja use among the youths, as speculated.

“Incidents like outraging the modesty of women will not be tolerated. The police booked cases under the relevant sections to ensure strict action against the accused. Their two-wheeler was also seized,” the ACP said.