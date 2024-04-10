Two youth killed, two others injured in head-on collision between two bikes on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two youth died while two others were injured when two bikes collided head-on the Beach Road near Thimmapuram under Bheemunipatnam police station limits, here on Wednesday. As per the reports from the police, the accident reportedly occurred at around 1.30 a.m., when the two youth were heading towards Bheemunipatnam from Rushikonda, while another two were heading towards Rushikonda from Bheemunipatnam. The two bikes collided near Thimmapuram area at a high speed. The four were shifted to a nearby private hospital. Two youths aged around 22 and 27 years died, while others are undergoing treatment, the police said. Bheemunipatnam police have registered a case. The police have identified the deceased as Chinna Appalaraju and Veerabhadra. Further details are awaited.

