Two youth killed, two injured as bikes collide in Andhra Pradesh

Two youth died and two others suffered severe injuries when two two-wheelers collided between Panduru and Patha Gottivada road in Kotlavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district, late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as S. Naga Appalaraju, a resident of Etikoppaka, and S Sattibabu, of P. Gottivada village, both aged around 25 years.

According to the police, the two wheeler driven by Appalaraju collided with another motorcycle driven by Sattibabu around 11.30 p.m. While Appalaraju and Sattibabu suffered severe head injuries and died, their friends who were riding pillion suffered severe injuries.

The Kotlavuratla Police have registered a case. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.