Two youth killed in a road accident on Telugu Thalli flyover

October 26, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two youth aged around 20 years died, while another youth suffered severe injuries in an accident on the Telugu Thalli Flyover here in the city, during the wee hours of Thursday.

B Tirumala Rao, Inspector, II Town police station said that the accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, when they were heading towards Railway Station from Assilmetta on the flyover.

In the primary investigation, it was learnt that the youth had gone to R.K Beach from Malkapuram area. The police believe that the youth might have failed to control the speed and had hit the road median as well as the flowerpots.

The youth who was driving the bike died on the spot. Two police reached the spot and shifted the other two youth to King George Hospital (KGH) immediately. However, one among them was declared as brought dead due to severe injuries. Another youth has received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

II Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Commissioner of Police, A Ravi Shankar, Traffic Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, G Srinivas Rao and other officials inspected the spot.

