HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youth killed in a road accident on Telugu Thalli flyover

October 26, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth aged around 20 years died, while another youth suffered severe injuries in an accident on the Telugu Thalli Flyover here in the city, during the wee hours of Thursday.

B Tirumala Rao, Inspector, II Town police station said that the accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, when they were heading towards Railway Station from Assilmetta on the flyover.

In the primary investigation, it was learnt that the youth had gone to R.K Beach from Malkapuram area. The police believe that the youth might have failed to control the speed and had hit the road median as well as the flowerpots.

The youth who was driving the bike died on the spot. Two police reached the spot and shifted the other two youth to King George Hospital (KGH) immediately. However, one among them was declared as brought dead due to severe injuries. Another youth has received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

II Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Commissioner of Police, A Ravi Shankar, Traffic Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, G Srinivas Rao and other officials inspected the spot.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.