Two youth held for chain snatching in Visakhapatnam

April 28, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

4.25 tolas of gold ornaments recovered from them, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested two youths for allegedly being involved in chain snatching cases at Gajuwaka and Duvvada areas. The police have recovered 4.25 tolas of gold ornaments from them.

The arrested were identified as B Manikanta Srinivasa Rao (27) and S Jagadeeswara Rao (27), both from Chinagantyada.

As per the police, the duo have committed two offences – one on April 19 at Sandhya Nagar in Duvvada where thy snatched away 2.25 tola gold ornaments from a woman and another at Srinagar area in Gajuwaka, where they were able to snatch two gold chains from a woman on April 25.

Following complaints from the victims, special teams were formed under the guidance of Police Commissioner C.M Trivikrama Varma and DCP Crimes G Naganna. The teams have arrested the duo on Friday.

Among the accused, Manikanta works as a food delivery boy, while Jagadeeswara Rao works as a school bus driver. The duo were addicted to vices and had started to commit crimes, the police said.

Two arrested

In another case, two persons A Rathik (21) and G Jayalakshmi (26) were arrested by the Pendurthi (crime) police for allegedly committing theft of 2.75 tola gold ornaments from a house at Peda Narava area on April 24.

