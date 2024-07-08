Two youth drown in Anakapalli district

Two youths drowned in a canal at Billalapalem village of V Madugula mandal in Anakapalli district here on Sunday. The incident came to light late on Sunday night after the district police registered a drowning case.

The deceased were identified as K. Chandu (25) and Gnaneswar (26). As per the reports, Chandu, a native of Thatiparthi, and his brother-in-law Gnaneswar had gone to a canal near Billalapalem for a jolly trip on Sunday evening. While they were swimming, they reportedly drowned unable to asses the depth. Locals immediately took them out and shifted to hospital, where they were declared ‘brought dead’. It was learnt that Chandu was married last month. V Madugula police have registered a case.

