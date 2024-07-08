ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth drown in Anakapalli district

Published - July 08, 2024 06:15 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI 

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths drowned in a canal at Billalapalem village of V Madugula mandal in Anakapalli district here on Sunday. The incident came to light late on Sunday night after the district police registered a drowning case.

The deceased were identified as K. Chandu (25) and Gnaneswar (26). As per the reports, Chandu, a native of Thatiparthi, and his brother-in-law Gnaneswar had gone to a canal near Billalapalem for a jolly trip on Sunday evening. While they were swimming, they reportedly drowned unable to asses the depth. Locals immediately took them out and shifted to hospital, where they were declared ‘brought dead’.  It was learnt that Chandu was married last month. V Madugula police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US