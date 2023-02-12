Two youth die, one injured as two bikes collide near Gnanapuram in Visakhapatnam

February 12, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons died while another youth sustained severe injuries when two bikes collided allegedly at high speed near Gnanapuram during the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Kumar (27), a civil engineer, and Rami Reddy (21) from Adavivaram.

According to preliminary information from the police, the accident occurred at around 12.30 a.m., when Rami Reddy and Sagar, both aged 21 years, were heading to the Beach Road via Gnanapuram BRTS Road. The duo who were on a high-end bike allegedly hit a civil engineer Dinesh Kumar (30), who was returning home from Port area on his two-wheeler. Both Dinesh Kumar and Rami Reddy, who was driving the bike, received severe head injuries and died on the spot. The pillion rider Sagar suffered fractures.

Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station S. Vijay Kumar said that Rami Reddy was allegedly driving at a very high speed, when the accident occurred. The police also suspect that the two youths were drunk.

The bodies were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

This is second case of ghastly road accident reported in the city during late night in a span of three days. On February 10, three youth died in a road accident allegedly due to over-speeding at Venkojipalem. In the last four days, the city has reported at least seven road accident deaths at various places.