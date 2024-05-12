GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two youth die in road accident in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths died while another suffered severe injuries in a road accident on the NAD flyover on May 12 (Sunday) morning in Visakhapatnam city. The three were aged between 20 to 22 years.

According to the police, the three left home after informing their parents that they were going to the beach. At around 2.30 a.m., their two-wheeler hit the railing on the flyover at a high speed.

In the accident, one youth died on the spot with severe head injuries, while the other two fell from the top of the flyover and as they were being shifted to the hospital, one succumbed. The accident was recorded in the CCTV cameras, and police said that overspeeding was the reason behind it.

Airport police registered a case and the two bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem.

