Two youth die in hit-and-run accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 September 2020 22:56 IST

A 10-tyre truck was involved in the mishap, say police

Two youth died in a road accident after allegedly being hit by a lorry near Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits on Friday.

The deceased were identified as P. Balu (27), a native of Visakhapatnam and P. Kiran Kumar (21), a native of Krishna district and resident of Kommadi area in the city. Kiran is said to be pursuing engineering final year in a private college at Rushikonda.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Kiran attended the birthday party of his gym instructor on Thursday night. The incident allegedly occurred when Kiran along with the gym instructor’s cousin Balu was coming towards a petrol bunk near Marikavalasa at around 1.16 a.m. on Friday.

According the police, it is a hit-and-run case, and from the CC TV footage the vehicle has been identified as a heavy duty 10-tyre truck. But the police are yet to ascertain further details such as registration number and details of the driver. CCTV footage is being checked as part of the investigation.Bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered.