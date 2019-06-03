Two youth die after bike hits median in Visakhapatnam

Two youngsters died in a road accident reportedly due to overspeeding, near Seven Hills Hospital Junction under II Town Police Station limits, here on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as P. Vinay Varma (23), a resident of Pendurthy, pursuing MCA first year in a private college at Gajuwaka, J Sudheer (22), a degree graduate, native of Araku valley and resident of Visakhapatnam.

II Town Inspector Vykunta Rao said that informing their parents that they were going to attend a friend’s marriage, the two youngsters attended a birthday party of their friend at a hotel near Jagadamba Junction. At around 3 a.m., they were heading to Pendurthy from the hotel and hit median reportedly at a very high speed. Vinay Varma who was driving the bike received severe injuries and died on the spot, while Sudheer was declared dead even though he was shifted to hospital immediately.

“The youngsters were in such a speed that even the impact captured on the CCTV camera was just a flash. The bike dragged over 50 metres from the median,” said Mr. Vykunta Rao.

The Inspector also said that police are yet to ascertain whether it is the case of drunken driving after the post-mortem report arrives.

A case has been registered at II Town Police Station. Investigation is on.