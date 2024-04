April 23, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two youth died after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was reportedly being hit by an ambulance near Leela Mahal Junction here late on Monday night. The two youth were identified as Ramakrishna and Chandu. The police suspect that rash and negligent driving by the youth might have led to the accident. II Town police have registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.