Two youth arrested on charge of assault

The IV Town police on Friday arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in a case of assault on another person at Ramachandra Nagar area.

The arrested were identified as Rakesh alias Rakhi and Murali Krishna. Police said that four more persons in the case are yet to be nabbed. On June 23, Rakesh alias Rakhi from Dondaparthy, Murali Krishna, Mahesh, Kishore and two others chased P. Rupesh, a suspect-sheet holder in IV Town PS with weapons on bikes. When Rupesh barged into a house in order to escape from them, the youth attacked him with iron rods. While Rupesh escaped, three children in the house were injured. Noticing the incident, a few locals informed the police by calling dial 100. Based on the evidence collected from CCTV footage, the police registered a case.