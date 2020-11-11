Two youth arrested in different cases

Visakhapatnam

11 November 2020 01:02 IST

The city police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in two offences here on Tuesday.

In one case, the Kancharapalem (crime) police arrested one A. Kalyan Kishore (23) of Panthulapeta, for allegedly gaining entry into a house in the same colony and making good with about seven tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹1.75 lakh from the house. He reportedly committed the crime, while the inmates were sleeping in the house.

Based on the complaint from the victim, Kancharapalem police registered a case. Under the supervision of DCP (Crimes) V Suresh babu, ADCP (Crimes) K Venugopal Naidu, ACP(Crimes) Ch Penta Rao, investigating officer Sub Inspector of Kancharapalem (crime) nabbed the accused. Police said that the accused earlier was involved in a house break-in.

In another case, the police arrested a 20-year old Lakshman Bharik, a native of Khurda, Odisha, for allegedly attempting to loot an ATM at Midhilapuri colony under PM Palem police station limits on November 9.